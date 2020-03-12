Share:

ISLAMABAD - It has been 40 years in the making, but scientists have finally discovered a rare star that pulsates on just one side 1,500 light years from Earth. Known as HD74423, the unique star is about 1.7 times the mass of the Sun and accompanied by a red dwarf. Because the cosmic objects’ paths are so close, the red dwarf distorts the star’s oscillation with its gravitational pull. This tugs at one side of HD74423, turning it into a teardrop-shape, and making it pulsate in an unusual pattern. Pulsating stars have been known to astronomers for quite some time, even our own Sun beats to its own drum.

The team, which consists of Australian and British scientists, involved with the study noted that young and old stars experience these rhythmic pulsations, which can occur for short or long periods and at different rates.