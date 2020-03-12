Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Lakki Marwat district police officer Abdul Rauf Baber Qaiserani has re­shuffled two subordinate officers, said an official on Wednesday.

On arrival from Ban­nu region inspector Sai­fur Rehman was posted as station house officer of Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan police station of Darra Pezu town. He replaced inspector Za­farullah Khan who has been directed to report to police lines at district headquarters complex Tajazai.

Meanwhile, a youth was killed in Wanda Kalan locality in the limits of Lakki Marwat police station. Police said that Asim Sajjad received a bullet in his back and was seriously wounded.