LAKKI MARWAT - Lakki Marwat district police officer Abdul Rauf Baber Qaiserani has reshuffled two subordinate officers, said an official on Wednesday.
On arrival from Bannu region inspector Saifur Rehman was posted as station house officer of Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan police station of Darra Pezu town. He replaced inspector Zafarullah Khan who has been directed to report to police lines at district headquarters complex Tajazai.
Meanwhile, a youth was killed in Wanda Kalan locality in the limits of Lakki Marwat police station. Police said that Asim Sajjad received a bullet in his back and was seriously wounded.