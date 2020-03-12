Share:

Two American service members and another unidentified individual were killed in a rocket attack on an Iraqi base Wednesday.

At least 10 others were wounded in the attack on Camp Taji, according to The Associated Press. The news agency did not identify the third individual who died.

A spokesman for the US-led anti-Daesh coalition earlier Wednesday confirmed the attack on the base, saying more than 15 small rockets hit the base that house coalition troops, at 7.35 local time (1635 GMT).

Col. Myles Caggins did not provide an assessment of the number wounded or killed.