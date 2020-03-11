Share:

Rawalpindi-An under-trial prisoner-cum-notorious gangster involved in triple murder case managed to escape from police custody on Wednesday during an intense firing apparently resorted by his accomplices in premises of courts in Murree.

The fleeing killer has been identified as Fazal Rahim alias Chotu.

The escape of notorious criminal from police custody has exposed security arrangements in Murree courts by the authorities.

However, his five accomplices surrendered before judge in the court, according to details.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas held inquiry into incident and directed SP Saddar Division to arrest the fleeing criminal.

According to sources, a team of Murree police brought triple murder accused Fazal Rahim from Adiala Jail and produced him before court of Additional and Sessions Judge Imtiaz Ahmed Gondal for hearing in triple murder case.

As the accused came out of the court after attending trial, his five accomplices started intense aerial firing in the court premises and he got himself released from police custody and fled.

The police investigators had produced the criminal before court without handcuffs taking advantage of which he slipped away. They said the back gates of the court were also left open apparently by the cops deployed there on duty.

A high level inquiry has been launched against the cops. According to police spokesman, no incident of firing took place in court premises. He, however, admitted that the accused in triple murder case escaped from police custody. “CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas ordered an inquiry into incident besides seeking report from SP Saddar,” he said.

He said a massive search operation was also being carried out in Murree and its surroundings to arrest the fleeing gangster.

On the other hand, the heirs of the three deceased staged a protest demonstration against police by blocking Kuldana Chowk causing traffic jam. They alleged cops on security duty in court were involved in releasing the accused. The protestors also chanted slogans against police.