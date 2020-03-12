Share:

LAHORE - US Consulate General Catherine Rodriguez met with Central Leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Abdul Aleem Khan here in Lahore on Wednesday. Political issues and bilateral matters came under discussion during the meeting. Catherine Rodriguez said that the United States was cooperating in various fields, including education in Pakistan and these bilateral projects would be further enhanced in the future. Abdul Aleem Khan said that Catherine Rodriguez would further enhance the relations between Pakistan and the United States of America. US Consulate General Catherine Rodriguez appreciated the hospitality of Lahorites and said that she was enjoying pleasant stay here.