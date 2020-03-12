Share:

The US-led anti-Daesh coalition struck military sites in eastern Syria belonging to the Iranian army early Thursday.

The move came after two American service members and a British national were killed in a rocket attack Wednesday on an Iraqi base.

The coalition struck three sites belonging to Iran in Syria, according to sources in Deir ez-Zur city.

There are causalities and injured, according to sources.

At least 11 people were injured in Wednesday’s attack.

The U.S. media blamed the attack on Iranian-backed groups in the country.

Deir ez-Zur, located on the Syrian-Iraq border, provides a land connection from Iran to Lebanon. Pipelines from Iraq and Jordan as well as trade routes pass through the city.

West of Deir ez-Zur has been controlled since November 2017 by Iranian-based groups and Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime.

The east of Deir ez-Zur is under occupation by the US-backed terrorist group YPG/PKK.