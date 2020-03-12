Share:

KHAIRPUR - A Special Judge for a speedy trial model court Gull Zamir Solangi, while announcing the judgment in a double murder case on Wednesday, handed down life imprisonment to accused Rahib Shah s/o Bagan Shah and also imposed fine of Rs 100000/- upon him.

Rahib had been accused of killing his real mother Nooran alias Noor Jahan Shah and his stepfather Syed Fida Hussain Shah with a knife in their house in village Juman Shah on 12 January 2011. It is said the accused was angry over the marriage of his mother Nooran Shah. Later, Rahib was sent to the Central Jail.