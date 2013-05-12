HOLLYWOOD: Richard Madden will be Cinderella’s Prince Charming in Cinderella. Collider report the Game of Thrones actor has sealed a deal to take on the male lead in the live-action picture. Downton Abbey actress Lily James has secured the titular role in Disney’s new adaptation of the classic fairy tale. Emma Watson was initially the first choice for the part, but negotiations fell through. Cate Blanchett will portray evil stepmother Lady Tremaine in the feature. British actor-and-director Sir Kenneth Branagh, who is known primarily for his Shakespearean work, is the picture’s director. One Hour Photo filmmaker Mark Romanek was originally attached to helm the movie, but resigned in January citing ‘creative differences’. Allison Shearmur, David Barron and Simon Kinberg will serve as producers. Chris Weitz penned Cinderella’s screenplay with Aline Brosh McKenna. The feature aims to begin filming in the fall and is slated for a 2014 release.–GN