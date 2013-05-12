WASHINGTON: AUSlawmaker has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to limit American aid toPakistanand four other countries. The other four countries areIran,North Korea,SyriaandEgypt. Introduced by Congressman Paul A Gosar, the Foreign Assistance Under Limitation and Transparency Act or the FAULT Act, calls for limiting foreign aid to five countries that undermineUSforeign policy objectives -Iran,North Korea,Syria,Egypt, andPakistan. “Sending billions of taxpayer dollars overseas to hostile countries is unconscionable.

Yet, does it make sense to pay other governments to undermine our foreign policy objectives,” Gosar said in a statement here. “When countries like Pakistan, Iran, North Korea, Syria and Egypt act like enemies rather than friends towards the United States and our allies, the time to cut them off from US taxpayer dollars is now,” the Congressman from Arizona said. Gosar had previously introduced amendments to the last two Department of Defence Appropriations Acts that sought to ensure that foreign aid was not given to hostile international regimes and organisations.