The polling for Election 2013 concluded here on Saturday afternoon as counting of votes in six National Assembly and 13 Provincial Assembly constituencies of district was underway till filing of this report.

The participation of excited youth in the polling process gave a new flavour to the Election 2013 as high turnout was observed in urban areas of Multan. Long queues of voters, majority of whom were quite young, were seen outside urban polling stations.

The polling process was conducted in peaceful atmosphere and no big incident took place in entire district except a couple of tiny brawls. Police sources said that polling staff of a polling station in NA-148 were tortured by unidentified men, who succeeded to flee from the spot. A tough competition was observed between PML-N and PTI in urban areas of Multan while the PPP factor remained somewhat missing in almost all constituencies. “The vacuum created by the PPP is filled by the PTI in Punjab. Now the competition is between Lion and Bat,” said a political analyst.

The candidates frequently complained about missing or displaced votes. The Chief Election Agent of PML-N Senator Malik Rajwana said that the errors in the lists caused botheration for the voters. “There are such errors in the voter lists, which must have been rectified before polls.

For instance, the votes of many citizens are shifted to their permanent addresses while ignoring their current addresses,” he pointed out.

Although the ECP introduced a new facility for the voters to receive their voting information through SMS, the system broke just ahead of polling day. “This SMS costs me almost Rs3 and I’ve sent at least four messages so far, but to no avail. There is no reply from the ECP,” said one Muhammad Azeem Khan while talking to this scribe outside a polling station. He said that as soon as the burden increased on the system, it choked and ceased replying.

The ban on mobile phone was also equally violated by both voters and election staff. The ECP had imposed ban on carrying mobile phones inside the polling stations but the polling staff and voters kept using the phones publicly throughout the polling.

Similarly, the candidates also provided conveyance to the voters despite ban on transport by the ECP. The motorcycle rickshaws, auto rickshaws, wagons and cars provided by the candidates freely operated in different constituencies and there was no check on this violation. The results are likely to start pouring in late in the night.