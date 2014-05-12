ISLAMABAD - Political parties have expressed mixed reaction over Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf's show on Sunday wherein the PTI managed to attract huge crowd to protest alleged rigging in the May 11, 2013 general election.

A few politicians appreciated Imran for fighting against the rigging and have urged him to take his fight to its logical end.

Nadeem Afzal Chan, senior leader of Pakistan People Party (PPP), admired Imran Khan's efforts for exposing rigging in general election for the first time in the history of Pakistan. He said that Imran was getting appreciation from different segments of the society, which believe in democracy. He said that it is general perception in the society that Imran raised the issue of rigging, organised a rally and registered protest against the rigging at the first anniversary of May 11, 2013 election. Imran has taken the issue of four constituencies, including the constituencies of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Speaker Nation Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Federal Minister For Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, to the election tribunals and if PTI wins the legal battle in any of these constituencies then there will be a question mark on other constituencies as well. He appreciated Imran for pulling huge crowd on Sunday. Chan was of the view that that Benazir Bhutto, former prime minister, was the only leader who raised voice against the rigging throughout her political career but media did not take serious notice of rigging at that time.

Senior PML-N leader Saddique-ul-Farooq reacting on the PTI chief's speech said that Imran is afraid of the steps taken by the federal and Punjab governments to control energy crisis and terrorism. He said that Pakistan is on the right path and economic condition of the country is getting better due to the vibrant policies of the incumbent government. He said the PTI has no future and feels threatened from the PML-N governments' steps. Imran is just overcoming his party's failure through such rallies, he added.

Talking to The Nation Haji Adeel, senior vice president of Awami National Party (ANP), criticised the PTI chairman's speech and said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are waiting for Imran Khan to inform them about one year performance of his party. He said Imran has not informed the masses about situation in the KP province after election and he should speak truth in his rallies. He said that PTI could not fulfil the promises made in its election manifesto about controlling corruption and holding local bodies elections within 90 days after coming to power. The PTI has not created jobs for youth and has not managed to decrease the electricity loadshedding.

Adeel said that Imran, Canadian national Tahirul Qadri and Jamaat-e-Islami addressed rallies on the same day. He asked who managed these rallies and protests in different cities of the country. He said the PTI has failed to deliver and Imran should start development projects and provide economic opportunities to the youth of KP.

Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch said that Imran has taken a good start by launching a movement against election rigging and he should continue it. Baloch said it is the right of opposition to stage protest against wrong policies of the government.

Agencies add: Federal Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid snubbed PTI chief Imran Khan over his claim that the police on Punjab created problems for his party's workers.

"TV cameras and screens provide evidence to the fact that no one created any hurdle in the procession of Imran Khan, otherwise any hurdle by the administration could not escape from the eye of camera," he said in a statement.

Pervaiz Rashid said the people will only believe him, if he builds a new KP first.

The minister said “If Imran takes responsibility of working on the project of metro bus, the govt will offer him 8 billion rupees.

PML-Q chief Ch Shujat Hussain fully supported the mission of Shaikhul Islam Dr Tahirul Qadri of changing the system and of Tehrik-e-Insaf chief's against rigging.

In a statement, he said Dr Tahirul Qadri while addressing grand gatherings announced the mission for changing the system whereas we were entangled in Article 6 of the Constitution, Dr Qadri has mentioned more than 30 articles of the Constitution which were regarding welfare and well-being of the people and the fundamental rights of the poor but these were being violated.

Shujat said further that we fully support the mission against rigging out of several things pinpointed by Imran Khan while addressing a very big public meeting in Islamabad and stand with him.