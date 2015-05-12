Rawalpindi: The body of Philippines Ambassador to Pakistan, Domingo D Lucenario Jr, was dispatched to Manila from Nur Khan airbase after being given a guard of honour this afternoon.



The ambassadors of the Philippines and Norway, the wives of the Malaysian and Indonesian ambassadors and three officials of Pakistan armed forces were killed when their helicopter crashed in Naltar, Gilgit last Friday.



Ambassador Lucenario Jr’s body was cleared for dispatch after DNA tests were conducted by a team of doctors and forensic experts from Norway and Indonesia.



His daughter, wife and officials from the Philippines embassy were present at the occasion.



Federal Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir placed a wreath on the coffin and offered a short prayer as part of the ceremony.



Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had tasked several federal ministers to travel with the bodies of the deceased diplomats to their home country, and overlook the process.