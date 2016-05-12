ISLAMABAD - While visas of other Pakistan cricketers for the all-important England tour have been processed, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to apply for the same for left-arm pacer M Aamir.

Pakistan will play four Tests, five one-day internationals and one Twenty20 during the England tour that starts in July. "We've not applied for his (Aamir's) visa yet as we are well aware of strict immigration laws of UK. However, the board is in touch with England and Wales Cricket Board (EWCB) and British High Commission and discussing his issue with them," a source in the PCB said on Wednesday.

The source said that PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan along with other top officials had held meeting with board's legal advisors and discussed the matter, pertaining to Aamir's visa. "The board avoided to process Aamir's visa along with other players as before applying for that it wants to get a go ahead from British High Commission and EWCB, with whom negotiations are already underway. "His visa documentation is ready but the board will file a separate case for his visa," he said.

Aamir along with fellow pacer M Asif and captain Salman Butt was found involved in spot fixing during the fourth test against England at Lords in August, 2010. Besides serving their respective terms in UK, the trio has completed bans imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC). "At the time of spot fixing, Aamir was a juvenile. This can give him benefit and we may succeed in getting relaxation for him.”

“He is a highly talented bowler. The world wants to see him in action. It is our utmost effort that he should travel with the team," the source added.