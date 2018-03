Pakistan has entered an agreement with Turkey to manufacture Ada class corvettes and T-129 helicopters.

The agreement was signed by Minister for Defence, Rana Tanvir and his Turkish counterpart.

The corvettes clock 54 kilometres per hour and support the most advanced GPS system and sensors. They also are equipped to launch anti-surface missile, anti-aircraft missile and torpedoes.

Assembly line of T-129 is to be established at Pakistan Aeronautical Complex in Kamra.