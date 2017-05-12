Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak said he had no apprehensions regarding western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“KP government’s reservations over western route of CPEC have been settled and there are no apprehensions about it,” Khattak said.

“Politics aside, we are ready to extend support for Pakistan’s progress and prosperity. We want to give impression to the world that no matter how great our political differences may be, we are united on national issues.”

The KP chief minister travelled along Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Sindh’s Murad Ali Shah and Balochistan’s Sanaullah Zehri as part of the prime minister’s entourage to participate in an international summit in Beijing on May14.

Leaders of 29 countries plus senior delegates from other nations have gathered in Beijing for a two-day summit starting on Sunday to map out a project that is seen as broad on ambition but short on specifics.

Dubbed “One Belt, One Road” after ancient trade routes through the Indian Ocean and Central Asia, the initiative is Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature project.

China has pledged to invest up to $57 billion in Pakistan's rail, road and energy infrastructure through its vast modern-day "Silk Road" network of trade routes linking Asia with Europe and Africa.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship "Belt and Road" project, has been credited with helping revive Pakistan's economy.