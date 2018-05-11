Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-A total of 800,000 children under five years of age had been administered anti-polio vaccine during the recent anti-polio campaign in the district.

Participants of a meeting held to review steps being taken for polio eradication were briefed here the other day. The Muzaffargarh deputy commissioner presided over the meeting. District Health Authority CEO Dr Shahid Magsi, DHO (HR) Dr M Kazim, DHO (PS) Dr Tariq Mehmood, WHO representative Dr Amir Ehsan and other officials attended the meeting. The DC lauded the services of the health department for keeping Muzaffargarh a polio-free district.

He also assured the WHO representatives of all out efforts for complete elimination of the disease.