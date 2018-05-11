Share:

rawalpindi-Over 200 Ramazan Dastarkhawans will be set up in Rawalpindi district and all the arrangements in this regard have been finalized, Chairman ‘Madni Dastarkhawan’ Punjab, Haji Muhammad Nawaz said on Friday. Attending a meeting held here at DC Office he said proper Sehri and Aftari Dastarkhawan arrangements would be made to facilitate the poor and deserving citizens during the holy month of Ramadan.

The meeting was attended among others by DC Rawalpindi Talat Mahmood Gondal, ADCR Mian Behzad Adil, ADCG Sara Hayat, AC Gujar Khan, Mehreen Faheem, ACs, officers and philanthropists of other tehsils of the district. Haji Muhammad Nawaz informed the meeting that over 250 Dastarkhawans would also be set up across the province during the holy month. Poor and needy citizens are being provided with two meals at 250 Madni Dastarkhawans for the last eight years.

The administration on the directive of Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is extending all possible cooperation for the Dastarkhawans. He also urged philanthropists to come forward and play a more active role to help the poor and needy. Haji Muhammad Nawaz said, wealthy people should arrange Ramazan Dastarkhawans particularly at hospitals, bus stands, petrol pumps and other important points to facilitate the people. The DC on the occasion assured all possible support and help for setting up Ramadan Dastarkhawans.