HRCP wants inquiry into attack on Fata girls school

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has demanded the government investigate the recent attack on two girls’ schools in North Waziristan Agency. According to reports in the media – verified independently by HRCP’s sources– the school buildings were damaged in two separate bomb explosions on 7 May and 9 May. Residents also report that a militant group has been distributing pamphlets warning them not to send their ‘grownup’ daughters to school. While the local administration appears unwilling to confirm these incidents, HRCP’s sources indicate that residents of North Waziristan have expressed concerns about the reemergence of militant groups in the area. In a statement issued today, HRCP has strongly condemned these developments: ‘The Commission is appalled to learn that residents are being threatened openly for sending their daughters to school. The state is constitutionally and morally obliged to ensure that every child in Pakistan can attend school: no individual or group has any right to prevent this. ‘Such incidents only serve to roll back FATA’s hard-won, fragile peace at a time when internally displaced persons have begun to return home. In the interest of people’s right to know and to help allay their anxiety, HRCP urges the authorities to investigate the situation swiftly and transparently, and make their findings public.’–Staff Reporter

Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements

Commissioner Abdullah Khan Sumbal chaired a meeting on to review pre-monsoon arrangements. He said in Lahore’s urban areas, Wasa would establish relief camps near 22 sore points like the previous year. He said that previous year arrangements by Wasa were excellent and Wasa would do this year even better arrangements. He said pre arrangements, in time communication and availability of logistics can meet any emergency flooding situation. All districts must establish emergency relief centers keeping in view the flood during monsoon season. “Preemptive planning with solid arrangements are key points to fight any possible situation. Evacuation plan must be reviewed. Human medicines and livestock medicines should be in stock. Districts should keep control rooms functional round the clock,” he added. Nankana DC Malik Waheed, Sheikhupura DC Arqam Tariq, Additional Commissioner Usman Khalid, ACG Syed Munawar, ADCR Tahir Farooq and officers of Local Government, Rescue 1122, Irrigation and other concerned departments participated in the meeting.–Staff Reporter