LAHORE - Countrywide Kashmir Solidarity day was observed on Friday on the call of Jammu-Kashmir Movement (JKM).

Kashmir conferences, public gatherings and rallies were held in every nook and cranny of Pakistan including Azad Jammu-Kashmir. Representatives and leaders of religio-political and Kashmiri organisations addressed participants of the rallies. Holding banners and placards, a large number of people chanted slogans against Indian state terrorism in Jammu-Kashmir. Funeral prayers in absentia were offered in different cities. Clerics delivered Friday sermons regarding Indian cruelty and barbarism in Jammu-Kashmir and resolutions were passed against Indian state terrorism. Gang rapes and killing of minor Kashmiri girl Asifa Bano were also condemned. In Lahore, a big demonstration was staged at Choburji Chowk. Students, teachers, lawyers, traders, civil society and hundreds of people from all walks of life joined the protest.

Addressing rally, Jamaat-ud-Dawa Head Hafiz Saeed termed Indian army chief’s statement that Kashmiris cannot fight Indian army regrettable. He said Kashmiris were fighting against the Indian army with stones. Soon, India will have to get out from Kashmir, he added. He urged the government to leave friendship with Modi and slavery of America. He asked all religio-political organisations to unite upon Kashmir issue. He further said that the Pakistani nation completely supports the Kashmir’s freedom movement.

President Lahore Bar Council Malik Arshad Advocate, Abul Hashim Rabbani, Rao Tahir Shakeel Advocate, Hafiz Habib ul Rehman and others also addressed.

Rallies were taken out in Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi and other cities.