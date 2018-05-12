Share:

MULTAN - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that the PML-N, if comes to power, will change the law in the parliament and nullify the verdict announced by the Supreme Court against him in the Panama Leaks case.

Addressing a big public gathering at Qasim Bagh Stadium on Friday, he warned those who did “injustice” to him would have to pay very soon. He reiterated that the people would change the verdict against him in 2018 election.

“Give us so many votes that we come to power and nullify this verdict in the parliament besides changing the law,” he added. He said that the people saw Lodhran election a few months back and if God Willing the entire country would become Lodhran after a few months.

He asked the youth to support him, saying Nawaz Sharif would give them respectable employment and their homes would be illuminated. “Make promise with me that you’ll follow the advice of Nawaz Sharif in 2018 elections irrespective of where I am. They are striving hard to send me to jail, but even if I am in jail, you’ll find me with you,” he asked the young voters.

He stressed upon the young voters to safeguard the sanctity of the vote and take this message to each household. He said that he attended 66th consecutive hearing of NAB and came down to Multan. He said that the so-called claimants of South Punjab could see today that South Punjab belonged to whom. He lashed out at Imran Khan and said that he told lies in his entire life. “Come and see this is South Punjab. Today entire South Punjab stands with Nawaz Sharif and says injustice is done with Nawaz Sharif,” he said while criticising Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaaz. He said that he was disqualified for not taking salary from his son. “Does it sound a reasonable logic. If you think the decision was unjust, tell them that you haven’t accepted their verdict,” he asked the people.

He said that he made a number of promises with the people on May 11, 2013 and fulfilled them one after one. He recalled that the country faced over 18 hour daily loadshedding when he came to power but now the loadshedding was almost over despite the fact that he was ousted in four years. He said that Imran Khan himself admitted that the verdict against Nawaz Sharif was weak but he was deprived of presidentship of PML-N on the basis of this verdict. “I am disqualified for life. Is this justice? It’s the only of its kind verdict in world’s history. This kind of verdicts are given only in Pakistan,” he maintained.

Recounting the development projects done by his government, he said that today Peshawar to Islamabad and Islamabad to Lahore Motorways were functional while Lahore to Multan Motorway would be accomplished very soon.

He added that his government defeated terrorism, brought peace to Karachi, built hospitals, schools, college and universities across the country. “Can Imran Khan show anything like this in KPK. Send 10 people to Multan from Peshawar and you’ll see Multan is better developed than Peshawar,” he asked Imran Khan. He said that Multan Metro was functioning since long while Imran Khan failed to accomplish even Peshawar Metro. “Would you make new Pakistan like this?” he exclaimed. He said that soon Multan-Karachi Motorway would become operational.

The PML-N Quaid mentioned the names of almost all local leaders and parliamentarians of the party and congratulated them for holding such a successful show.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said, “The rule is quite simple. come with vote and go with vote. People will not accept any other method or conspiracy,” she declared.

She said that Nawaz Sharif had no competition with Imran Khan but his elders, whose orders Imran Khan was acting upon.

She accused Imran Khan of cleaning the shoes of aliens with the vote ballot, and said that the people did not vote for him due to his this act. Citing examples, she said that Imran Khan got votes in KPK and sold the ballot out to Zardari. She said that the aliens brought Imran and Zardari closer in Balochistan and the caravan that started from Balochistan had now reached in South Punjab in form of Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaaz. She said that the people of South Punjab had rejected Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaaz because of tremendous development done by Shehbaz Sharif in South Punjab.