KARACHI - Political, religious, nationalist parties and legal fraternity all set to hold rallies and programmes at various places today to commemorate the sacrifices rendered by political workers who were gunned down while receiving then chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry on May 12, 2007 at Karachi Airport during restoration of judiciary movement.

According to details, Sindh ruling party Pakistan People Party (PPP) has chosen Bagh-e-Jinnah while Imran Khan led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has picked ground adjacent to Aladin Park for their May 12 public meeting.

Both parties top leadership has been scheduled to address the gathering while rallies were the part of campaign ahead of General Election 2018.

It is pertinent to mention here that, earlier both parties chose the same venue-Hakeem Said Ground on the same date for the event that resulted tension between PPP and PTI workers and situation turned violent leaving at least a dozen of political workers injured during a late night clash at the venue site. Later, PPP and PTI changed venue of public meeting.

PTI is marking May 12 with slogan of peace and prosperity, said Firdous Shamim Naqvi while talking to The Nation.

PTI believes that during last two years the efforts of Law Enforcement (LEAs) have restored the peace of Karachi and elimination of terror groups has provided relief to citizen. On the day PTI would pay tribute to martyrs of 12 May and celebration would also be held along with the fireworks over the restoration of peace in the city, said Naqvi.

He informed that all the arrangements of the public meeting are in final stage. About five separate enclosures has been established for men, women, families and senior citizen and it would a traditional PTI gathering that includes Imran Khan Speech along with National and Party songs.

Naqvi who is PTI Karachi President further informed that Imran Khan in his speech would talk about the current situation and issues of Karachi.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan in a video message has urged the Karachiites to the attend party public gathering adding that time has arrived when resident of Sindh should come forward to support PTI with an aim to uplift Karachi as prosperity and progress of Karachi is linked with privileged of Sindh province and Pakistan. He said that rural region of Sindh should play its part to restore the old and real image of Karachi-The city of Lights.

Meanwhile, PPP leadership also visited Bagh-e-Jinnah to review the arrangement of the public gathering which is going to be addressed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Talking to the media men, PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi said that the gathering was aimed at paying tribute to the martyrs of May 12, 2007 and a seating arrangement for 40,000 people was made along with a 120 feet long and 40 feet high stage setup for the party leadership from where they would address the gathering. The security of the gathering would be carried out by the law enforcing authorities along with the inner cordon from PPP wing of Janisaran-e-Benazir Bhutto.

PPP is the party of federation and had given most sacrifices for the democracy in the country, said Nisar Khuhro during interaction with media men at the venue site.

“The people of Karachi has rejected those who ruined the peace of the city and spread the linguistics based politics,” he said adding that after the successful public gathering in Liaquatabad, this would also prove another milestone in changing the political dynamics of the city.

This gathering would prove that PPP would be the most successful party from the city in the upcoming general elections and will represent every segment of the society, he added.

Moreover, Awami National Party (ANP) has also going to hold a condolence gathering at Ground adjacent to ANP headquarters Bacha Khan Markaz. ANP Spokesperson told The Nation that ANP has also scheduled a rally to mark the day and it will reach Bacha Khan Markaz after passing through key arteries of the city.

Similarly, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chapter to mark the day has decided to hold a protest camp outside City Court M A Jinnah Road.