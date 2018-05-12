Share:

ISLAMABAD - In what seems to be a part of the pressurizing tactics, and continuation of the campaign against QAU VC Javed Ashraf, the Academic Staff Association (ASA) has threatened to launch a protest against the VC again for what they termed repeated violations of TORS of the committee by the VC.

The official said that the VC’s office has issued 22 show cause notices to the member of Academic Staff Association (ASA) members on creating rumpus at administrative block last week when the VC assumed his office again. The official said that VC had assumed the charge following the notification issued by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. The office order had allowed the VC to take his responsibilities on completion of his leaves on April 21st. The official said that the committee has started losing its grip on proceedings after it failed in probing the issue in the given time frame.

The 12 member committee headed by Joint Education Advisor (JEA) Prof Dr Rafique Tahir comprised of five members each from ASA and VC. According to the agreement the committee had to solve the QAU issue within 10 days and submit its report to the ministry. “However, still the committee has not finalized its report,” said an official.

The official said that ASA has resisted and expressed reservations on VC’s assuming the charge of his office calling it the violations of Terms of References (TORs) set by the committee. “The TORs have lost their significance as the committee failed in probing the issue in 10 days, now both sides are accusing one another of violating them” the official said. The official further said that the fact finding committee though asked of issuing another letter of extending the VC’s leave but still it has not been implemented. “Committee cannot issue any notice of VC’s leaves until he himself applies,” said an official.

The committee is also being pressurised to de-notify the notice issued regarding VC’s assuming his office again, he added. The official said that the committee has not found any evidence of financial corruption allegations levelled by ASA. Meanwhile ASA in its Executive Council (EC) meeting decided that it was noted that the Probe Committee and its TORs were framed by both ministry agreed by ASA and Dr Javed Ashraf and notified by the Federal Education ministry. It was decided that all the violations should be strongly protested with them and they should be asked to fix the responsibility of violations and to take corrective measures.

In case, the ministry finds itself unable to act on time the ASA does not remain morally obliged to follow the TORs of the committee. The VC QAU Prof Dr Javed Ashraf refused to comment saying that according to TORs he is not authorized to give any statement.