Through the esteemed columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities towards this serious method of sexual child abuse which is now-a-days prevailing rapidly in our society.

I am writing this letter with a desire to add awareness to the community in regards to those children who are abused and neglected. A time to open our eyes, mind hearts and pocketbooks to the devastating problem of child abuse, as all children deserve great childhoods.

Nine out of 10 child sexual abuse victims are abused by someone they know and trust. It’s a parent’s responsibility to educate their child about sexual abuse. It’s also our job to respect children, model healthy behaviors and boundaries, and confront adults when they act in ways that are not appropriate.

By opening up communication, sharing age appropriate information with children, and educating one another, we are taking steps towards a safer community. Incorporate prevention as a life way by including it into your cultural events and gatherings to help support an environment where children are safe. Through this knowledge we can send a loud and clear message that child abuse in any form will not be tolerated. I hope that the concerned law authorities will took this matter seriously in maintaining law and order situation. So, that a healthy and prosperous society will be brought up where every child is safe and sound.

FAJAR BUTT,

Karachi, April 4.