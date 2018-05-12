Share:

Islamabad - Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) has shelved the extension project of Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) Polyclinic, as no amount has been allocated in the ongoing fiscal year, said an official on Friday.

The Polyclinic extension hospital was proposed by the CADD in the early years of establishing of the current government, however, in current budget the project has been finally shelved, said the official.

According to the documents Rs100million were allocated in the previous Public Sector Development Programs (PSDPs) for the extension including construction and the feasibility of the project. As per previous PSDP (201-18), Rs12million were also released out of total allocated Rs100million, but no construction work was initiated.

The official said that according to the extension plan, the capacity of the Polyclinic hospital was to be doubled increasing the number of beds. Currently, the Polyclinic hospital comprises of 500 beds and as per PC-1 submitted for extension; the hospital was to be up-graded to 1000 beds facility. The official said that CADD ministry’s insufficient planning earlier delayed the construction, while later it was dropped from the list. The official said that as per the initial project, a tower was proposed converting the hospital into a multi storey building, in the nearby adjacent Argentina Park. The land of Argentina Park was purchased by capital Development Authority (CDA). The official said that 5 stories building were proposed in the PC-1 with the capacity of constructing more 5 stories in future in the extension project. “Non- allocation of funds means there is no chance of initiating the project in 208-19,” said the official.

The official said that the project was to be completed in five years and would have the capacity of dealing 80percent population of the Islamabad city. According to the official the current building was to be used for a temporary time period until the completion of the project. “It is also not possible to reconstruct the current building and enhance the hospital capacity,” said the official. The demolishing and reconstruction of the building will take at-least ten years, while the new construction project has no future in the next year, said the official. The official said that the hospital extension project was dropped after the issue was taken to court, where a stay was granted on the site. “CADD and Polyclinic hospital administration didn’t take interest in vacating the stay which finally resulted shelving of the project,” said the official. The polyclinic hospital receives around 5000 Out Door Patients (OPD) daily, while hundreds are denied admission due to non- availability of beds there.

According to PSDP 2018-19 no ongoing project of Polyclinic hospital has been included, but 03 new schemes have been added to be completed in the current fiscal year. According to details, Rs46million has been allocated for the strengthening of Intensive Care Unit of the hospital, Rs35million for the strengthening of Mother and Child Health Care Services and Rs110million for the up-gradation of Radiology department at the Polyclinic hospital.

CADD during the last five years failed in constructing any new hospital in the city, while the foundation stone of hospitals proposed under the Prime Minister Health Program (PMHP) for the federal city was also not laid. Only two government sector hospitals including PIMS and Polyclinic are dealing with the population of above 2,00,000 of the city.

The official also said that the amount was released for the preparation of PC-1 and feasibility report of the hospital but now the project is going to be delayed for at-least one more year. Spokesperson for Polyclinic hospital Dr Sahreef Astori said that payment of the construction site was given to Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the possession of the land is with the hospital. However, he said the matter is subjudice and nothing could be done until the decision of the land is made by the court. Additional Secretary CADD Jamal Yusuf said that the project has not been shelved but he cannot give exact details regarding non-allocation of funds in the PSDP2018-19.