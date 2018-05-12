Share:

Rwalpindi - A cop sustained bullet injuries during a cross firing that broke out between the police and two robbers who were fleeing after snatching cash from a citizen on Double Road, within limits of Police Station (PS) New Town, informed sources on Friday.

Police also retaliated, shot and wounded a fleeing robber. Both the cop and robber were moved to Holy Family Hospital for medical treatment. According to sources, Khurram Jan, a resident of New Malpur was going home after withdrawing cash Rs 1, 29,000 from a private bank situated at Chandni Chowk when two robbers riding on a motorcycle intercepted him at the Double Road on gunpoint. The robbers snatched cash from the man and were trying to escape when a police patrolling party comprising Yasir and Nasim started chasing the robbers. During which, the robbers shot the police constable. Police officer Nasim shot and injured the fleeing robber Navid alias TT. However, the second robber managed to escape from the scene. SHO PS New Town Javed Iqbal Mirza, when contacted, confirmed the cross firing between dacoits and police on Double Road. He said the police held an injured robber. He said efforts are being made to arrest the other robber. He further said the condition of the wounded cop is stable and he is still in the hospital. Meanwhile, CPO Afzaal Kauser visited HFH and enquired about the health of the injured cop Yasir. CPO appreciated the efforts of the cop, presented him a bouquet and prayed for his speedy recovery.