Foreign exhibitors having good business at POGEE

LAHORE (PR): Foreign exhibitors offered many solutions for the energy problems in Pakistan here at the 16th Pakistan oil, gas and energy exhibition 2018 at Expo Centre here. Many trade visitors showed their interest to acquire solutions for alternate energy system mostly solar panels for commercial, industrial as well as domestic consumers. The exhibitors from other countries were of the opinion that they were having good business at the POGEE -2018.

Business professionals, diplomats, foreign and commercial attaches and delegates, government officials, visitors and industry leaders visited the exhibition. On 2nd day of the exhibition (Friday), a large number of business professionals diplomats, foreign and commercial attaches, delegates, government officials, and industry leaders witnessed the technologies & product at display. In concurrence of this three day event happening in Lahore at the Expo Centre, POGEE-2018 conference offers an excellent platform for the exchange of views & information to the highly targeted audience from oil, gas and energy Industry. 14th international conference will commence on 12th May (today) at the Lahore Expo Centre. This international conference is based on the theme, “Transforming Energy into Sustainable Growth”. The conference will be having exclusive sessions on “Energy Transition: Powering the Future”, along with other session on “Coal & Renewable Energy for Sustainable Development”.

Martin Dow Group hosts 1st Pakistan Summit

ISLAMABAD (PR): Martin Dow Group hosted the 1st Pakistan Summit here at a local hotel on Friday. The theme of this year’s summit was “Finding bright spots.” The Pakistan Summit was an engagement of the national intelligentsia of the country with General Zubair Hayat, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee as the keynote speaker, high commissioners and ambassadors, the academia, government dignitaries, members of the media and learned delegates from the corporate & social sectors and movers and shakers of the civil society. The speakers and panelists highlighted a number of important affairs and spoke on various topics. Jawed Akhai, chairman Martin Dow Group, also spoke on the occasion.