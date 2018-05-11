Share:

SHANGHAI:-Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said Friday it would suspend its car-pool service for a week as it deals with an outcry over the murder of a flight attendant found dead after ordering a ride home. The 21-year-old woman, identified by police only by her surname Li, was killed the night of May 6, according to police in the central city of Zhengzhou, with state media reporting that she was found half-naked and stabbed at least 20 times.



Li, who worked for Chinese budget carrier Lucky Air, had ordered a ride using Didi's Hitch service, which pairs up commuters heading in the same direction.

Police said they were searching for a 27-year-old male suspect surnamed Liu, who they say abandoned the car after the murder and fled.

The case has gone viral on Chinese social media and was the top-trending item on the Twitter-like Weibo service on Friday, generating more than 85 million reads and thousands of comments.

Didi, which issued an apology Thursday, said in a statement Friday that the suspect was driving under his father's Hitch account.

"The suspect borrowed his parent's account to take orders in violation of our terms of service," it said.