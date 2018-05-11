Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Ahead of Ramazan, profiteers and hoarders have started fleecing the consumers through artificial price hike of general commodities especially edibles.

They are blatantly violating the rates fixed by the local authorities. At the same time, the local authorities, instead of taking stringent measures to overcome the artificially-created dearness on the part of the profiteers and hoarders, asserted that they have decided to establish special Ramazan bazaars in various parts of all AJK districts.

These bazaars will be set up in the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as the divisional headquarters of Mirpur and Rawalakot in the state to deliver the edibles to the consumers at subsidised rates.

The shopkeepers, involved in overcharging the consumers, were have increased the rates of meat, beef, chicken vegetables, fruit, soft drinks, milk, Yogurt, mutton, beef, chicken, bread, eggs, of their own choice as against the rates fixed by the District Price Control Committee.

"The prices of almost all the edible have gone out of reach of the common man," a constable in local IT department said. "We can't think about taking meat even in a single meal," said Bashir Kashmiri, a government employee who was much worried about passing the Holy month in a comfortable manner.

The AJK authorities asserted that they had established special Ramazan bazaars in various major cities to ensure the required supply of edibles to the general consumers at subsidised rates.

"Mirpur district administration decided to launch special Ramazan bazaars in various parts of Mirpur district including one at outside of Mirpur Cricket Stadium," said Duty Magistrate and Naib Tehsildar Imran said.

Vendors will be bound to display the rate lists of the commodities at a visible place at their sale points from 8.30 in the morning, he said.

Regarding preventive steps being taken by the administration to net the profiteers and hoarders, the official stated that an extensive drive has already been kicked off to overcome the price-hike on the part of the shopkeepers. Mobile teams headed by magistrates have already been constituted to conduct surprise checking of the prices and the shopkeepers - both wholesalers and retailers, involved in charging exorbitant rates.

Besides, general shopkeepers and the owners of the main shopping malls have also been warned to maintain the prices of the items of daily use - fixed by the administration - during and even after Ramazan. "The violators would be taken to task under the law," the duty magistrate warned.

Meanwhile, a senior AJK government official said that all the district administrations in AJK have taken stringent measures to discourage profiteering, hoarding and artificial scarcity of edible items during and after Ramazan. He asserted that those involved in such unlawful exercise would be booked. "The sanctity of the holy month would be maintained in all circumstances," the official declared.

"The government had ensured the availability of edibles including mutton, beef, chicken, sugar, vegetables, fruit, flour, rice, pulses and other items at inexpensive rates at Ramazan bazaars," the official underlined.