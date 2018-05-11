Share:

GUJRAT-To promote knowledge and research is, in fact, promoting understanding, co-existence and peace, said scholars at a five-day workshop which concluded here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Friday.

Titled "Advanced Methods in Islamic Studies Research", the workshop was organised by Islamic Studies Department of the UoG and the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Director Prof Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar was the chief guest at the opening ceremony with head of the Department Dr Arshad Munir Laghari in the host's chair. Dr Muhammad Riaz Mahmood, moderating the proceedings, highlighted the objectives of the workshop.

Among the guests of honour were former head of PU education department Dr Muhammad Saeed Akhtar and Director Islah International Lahore Prof Dr Mumtaz Ahmad Salik. A large number of Islamic Studies MPhil and PhD scholars, faculty members and students attended the workshop. "Islam promotes rationalism and is a perfect code of life. It enhances our understanding and helps develop a balanced outlook on life," Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar stressed. He urged the young scholars to stick to the basic ethics while conducting research.

Dr Leghari said, "Research is, in fact, an exercise that opens new vistas of knowledge. It leads us to truth, enhances our ability to understand and respect others' viewpoint and helps develop a tolerant, peaceful society."

Dr Saeed Akhtar discussed latest research techniques and modern approaches being used by scholars across the globe. He shattered various myths associated with the research procedure. Dr Salik quoted Allama Iqbal as he went about highlighting the significance of the research. Dr Riaz threw ample light on the role and contribution of Muslim scholars and scientists in the promotion of knowledge and research methodologies.

Dr Abdul Hamd Abbasi, Dr Feroz Shah, Dr Naseem Akhtar, Dr Abdul Ghaffar Bukhari, Dr Bainul Islam, Dr Manzoor Ahmad Al-Azhari, Dr Abdul Quddos Suhaib, Dr Hafiz Mahmood Akhtar, Dr Ahsan ur Rehman Ghauri, Dr Fayyaz Ahmad, and Dr Ghulam Shams ur Rehman were the other experts at the workshop.

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY

Halting the proceedings on the fourth day of the workshop, a grand ceremony was organised at the video conference hall to celebrate Happy Mother's Day.

The workshop experts, scholars, senior faculty and a large number of students attended the ceremony and a cake was cut to celebrate the occasion.

Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil, the chief guest of the ceremony, as well as guest scholars and senior faculty paid a glorious tribute to what they called the most caring and trust-worthy person in one's life.

They highlighted the venerable status and great respect accorded to parents, especially the mother, by Islam by quoting verses from the Holy Quran as well as sayings of the Holy Prophet (SAWW). Dr Muhammad Riaz Mahmood gave an interesting account of how and when Mother's Day celebration began in history.