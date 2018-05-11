Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-An allegedly false case registered by Sadar police against a lawyer sparked outrage among the legal fraternity here on Friday.

Sadar police registered a case nominating Safdar Langah Advocate which according to lawyers was based on concoction. District Bar President Mateeur Rehman Ranjha held a meeting with the lawyers on Friday. Safdar Advocate explained that his opponents in village Kot Baloch dismantled his under-construction house from the land which according to revenue record was his property.

He said he reported the matter to the DPO and the SHO concerned but they reluctantly delayed in lodging the FIR. In the meantime, the accused party almost completely demolished the construction. In addition, the police filed a false case against him and his relatives.

The lawyers strongly condemned the police act for misusing their authority and unanimously passed a resolution demanding cancellation of the FIR against the advocate and his relatives. They also demanded the DPO should dismiss the SHO for registering a false case against the advocate till next Monday failing which, the lawyers said, they would resort to launching protest processions against the police.