MULTAN/Hafizabad-Five persons including a woman died while 28 others sustained injuries in three road accidents occurred in different areas here on Friday.

In Multan, three persons including a woman died between collision between a car and tractor-trolley near Alipur Morr on Shujabad Road.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Nadeem, son of Rasool Bakhsh, resident of Chak 77/M, was on the way to Multan from Jalalpur along with his family. Near Alipur Morr, the car collided with a tractor-trolley.

As a result, Kashan, Muhammad Nadeem and Sughran Bibi died on the spot while Imran, Haseena, Ruqayyah and Naureen sustained serious injuries. The injured were shifted to THQ Hospital. The rescuers said that the accident due to due to speeding. The police have registered a case and started further investigation.

In Hafizabad, two persons died and 24 others, including ten women, got multiple injuries in two road accidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

According to police source, rickshaw driver Bilal Hassan of Bhatha Odwan was bringing passengers to Rasulpur Tarar in his three wheelers. Near the village, a speeding vehicle hit the rickshaw, resulting in the death of driver Bilal Hassan while four other passengers including two women, got injured.

On the other hand, a 5-year-old boy Shoukat Ali was critically injured in Thathi Anoke Singh when a stray bullet hit him.

According to police source, Ameer Ali of Thathi Anke Singh was cleaning his licensed pistol in his house when it went off and a bullet hit his nephew Shoukat Ali who was seriously injured and shifted to hospital from where he was referred to Lahore hospital where he breathed his last.

In another incident, a bus proceeding towards Alipur Chattha skidded off the road and overturned neat Kot Panah. As a result, 20 persons including eight women got injured. The accident took place due to the speeding.