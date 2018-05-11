Share:

LOS ANGELES-Selena Gomez was 'terrified' of making another album after 'Revival'.

The 'Back To You' singer has been working hard on her third studio LP but admitted she deliberately held back on making the record because she was worried she wouldn't be able to ''beat'' her 2015 album.

She said: ''This has been building for maybe two years. I was really happy with 'Revival', but at the same time, I was terrified of doing another record.

''Because for me, it could be like it was a step down or I needed to beat that record, and I think every artist kind of struggles with that. So I waited. I wanted it to be great, and had I not waited a good year or two, I wouldn't have had the best songs I've ever had.''

The 25-year-old star is ''finishing up'' work on the album but is in no rush to release it just yet.

She told Beats 1's Zane Lowe: ''There's no date, there's no idea for it, but I have a lot of music that I've collectively put away.

''I have so many exciting things coming. It just feels like it's my time and it's at my pace. I'm not trying to throw a bunch of music in people's faces until I'm ready.''

Selena has again worked with her longtime collaborators Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels on the record and always enjoys teaming up with the writers.

She said: ''I had this instant soul connection with them.''

The 'Bad Liar' hitmaker debuted her new single, 'Back To You', on Zane's show on Thursday (10.05.18) and was proud to have created the song for the soundtrack to the second season of drama series '13 Reasons Why'.

She said: ''It's the first song I did for '13 Reasons Why' - that actually was specifically for the show.

''It's a very special record. I want it to be a beautiful message in a really complicated way but really fun. I think that 'Back to You' is more of my special project that I wanted to give to season two.''