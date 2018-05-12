Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has announced a scheme to support the families of martyrs who have sacrificed in the war on terr.

The scheme was announced during the budget speech for the year 2017-2018. The beneficiaries include the families of Shuhadas of armed forces, law enforcement agencies and civilians. The scheme envisages payment of profit to an eligible family member of Shuhadas at a rate equivalent to given on Behbood Savings Certificates. Moreover, the profit is exempt from deduction of withholding tax.

The National Savings Organization framed rules under the guidance of Finance Division, which had been approved by the federal government and notified by the Finance Division on May 11. The scheme will be implemented by National Savings Organization.

It is estimated that families of more than 27,000 martyrs will benefit from the scheme.