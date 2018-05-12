Share:

Islamabad - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) decided to establish Pharmacovigilance (PV) Centre in the city for the prevention of adverse effects of the drugs being used in the hospital.

The statement issued said that a meeting was held between Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) and United States Pharmacopoeia experts, Dr Souly Phanovong and Dr Rachida Soulaymani in the DRAP office to discuss a roadmap for establishment of Pharmacovigilance (PV) Centre in the DRAP. The statement said after deliberation with the international experts, it was decided that fully functional PV Centre shall be set up at the federal level in DRAP with regional PV centre at provincial levels. In the first phase ‘Tertiary Care’ private hospitals shall also be a part of the activity for reporting adverse events and effects. It was also resolved that a National PV Commission and an Advisory Committee to oversee and supervise the PV activity shall be formed and a concerted effort shall be made as early as possible for the approval of PV Rules, 2018 by Federal Government to provide the legal cover. Dr Souly and Dr Rachida Soulaymani appreciated the online reporting forms developed by DRAP and formally inaugurated the launching of online reporting form namely Med Vigilance on DRAP’s official website, which gives option for patients, Health Care Professionals and Pharma companies to report the adverse effects / events. In closing remarks, CEO, DRAP thanked the international experts for sharing their knowledge and experience with the participants with regards to PV concepts, methods and tools.

He also requested Dr Rachida Soulaymani to develop the PV strategy for DRAP centre for the coming 2, 3 years so that signals could be detected during the earliest stages and appropriate risk minimization measures could be taken for the patients’ safety. DRAP would make a registration application for PV Centre for attaining full membership of WHO PV Centre at Uppsala, Sweden at an appropriate time.