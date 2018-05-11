Share:

Eight noise measurement locations insufficient for twin cities

ISLAMABAD: The eight locations set up for measurement of noise pollution of vehicles in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were insufficient to meet the requirement, said Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr Mohsina on Friday.

The maximum measurements were higher than the permissible limit of 85dB(A) of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) for motor vehicle noise at 7.5 meters, she said while talking to APP. She urged the public to be civilized while driving their vehicles on roads and avoid use of double horns, open silencers and other noise creating tools. She said the daily maximum level of noise was 97dB (A) at Churr Chowk on Peshawar Road in Rawalpindi. However, the Bank Road (Sadar) and Melody Road Aabpara Chowk were found less noisy locations, she added.

The Director EPA said the agency was taking actions against motorists that create cacophony in populous areas of the twin cities. Dr Waseem Khawaja, a public health expert, said the noise pollution has made the public more vulnerable to the dangerous diseases like hypertension and high blood pressure. Tree plantation could help to create barrier for noise pollution and avoid the din from the residential areas, he added.–APP

Two-day International Conference of News Agencies to be held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A two-day International Conference of News Agencies (ICNA) to highlight Pakistan’s constructive image and promote collaboration among news, disseminating bodies to cope with the challenges of media revolution, will be held on May 13-14.

The Conference, to be instrumental in promoting country’s soft image amongst comity of nations, will have participants from 20 countries including Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bulgaria, China, Egypt, Greece, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia and Turkey. The event, being organized under the theme, “Pakistan’s Media – Opportunities and Challenges” with special focus on ‘News Agencies – Emerging Professional Challenges,’ would provide the participants with an opportunity to discuss current challenges and to evolve a strategy.

The initiative by the APP would help develop close proactive relations with other news agencies and multiply the outreach of participating countries.APP Managing Director Masood Malik said the conference would provide an opportunity to journalists for a direct and hassle-free linkage with counterparts in other countries to explore new areas of cooperation. He said APP has taken this initiative “to cope with the situation and emerging competitive environment for news agencies in the world.”–APP

In this age of digital communication, the role of news agencies was of paramount importance as no nation could remain isolated to meet challenges of globalization. The Conference would hold important sessions on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Media Connectivity, Emerging Future Challenges to News Agencies and Role of News Agencies in Digital Era and Mutual Cooperation. Keynote speakers from different sectors would deliver lectures in four main and two interactive sessions. The foreign participants would be apprised about the way Pakistan has coped with the challenge of terrorism and its efforts for peace.

Recognizing ‘connectivity’ as a hallmark of the current era, the conference would help identify the technical and professional hurdles in the way of smooth collaboration and exchange of news that at time necessitates dependence on indirect sources of news.APP has bilateral news exchange agreements with 40 international news agencies while 17 others were in the pipeline, and it is believed that the conference would help bring news agencies closer. The participants would have an opportunity to learn about Pakistan, its social, economic and political life and help portray the real image of the country. The delegates to the conference will start arriving on Saturday as all arrangements have been finalized to welcome them at the Islamabad International Airport.