LAHORE - The speakers at a sitting have paid tribute to Dr Majid Nizami his lifelong services in the field of journalism.

Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan organised the event in connection with the 90th birth anniversary of the veteran at Auditorium near China Chowk on Friday. Nawa-i-Adab’s special edition on Majid Nizami was also launched on occasion. Former CJ of Federal Shariah CourtMinah Mehboob Ahmad presided over the sitting while JI leader Dr Farid Paracha, Nawa-i-Waqt Chief News Editor Dilawar Chaudhry and Editor of Qartas Jan Kashmiri spoke on the occasion. HNPIP Director Absar Abdul Ali was the moderator.

Justice Mian Mehboob Ahmad said: “Nizami was a great man but was not proud of his power as star of journalism. He never liked self-praise.” He stressed the need for following in the footsteps of Dr Nizami to serve the nation.

JI leader Dr Farid Ahmad Piracha said: “Nizami was an institution that served ideology of Pakistan. He had a principled stand on many issues like Pakistani ideology, two nation theory, construction of Kala Bagh Dam and Indian water aggression Jan Kashmiri recited a poem paying tribute to Majid Nizami .

Dilawer Ch said Nizami had the courage to challenge the dictator. He was the right person who followed principles of the Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that Nizami was the only editor who fought against dictatorship of first autocrat Ayub Khan, followed by Yahya Khan, Zia and Musharraf.