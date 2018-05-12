Share:

KARACHI - A man killed his nephew for honour in Itahad Town area in the remits of Mangopir police station on Friday.

Police said that the 18-year-old Aziz-ur-Rehman was shot dead by his uncle Chanar Khan a week ago and buried his body at his home.

Police said that the deceased grandfather informed police that his son Chanar Khan had killed his grandson and dumped his body at his home. Police rushed to the spot while exhumed the body and shifted to the hospital for autopsy and later, handed over the body to his grandfather.

Police said that the accused managed to flee from the scene while police registered the case against him.

Meanwhile, Railway police found an infant girl body from the Karachi bound Shalimar Express on Friday.

Police said that the locals informed the police about the suspicious bag lying at the train. Police rushed to the spot while found a two months old girl body from the bag.

Police shifted the body to civil hospital for autopsy.

Likewise, a man hanged himself to death in mysterious circumstance in the remits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on Friday.

Police said that the Akhter Ali (40), hanged himself with ceiling fan at his home located at Shanti Nagar area of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to civil hospital for autopsy and later, handed over the body to his heirs.

Police said that the deceased remains jobless for last couple of months which resultantly, he committed suicide. Further investigation is underway.

Separately, an eight-year-old child was killed when a Karachi bound train hit.

As a result, she was killed on the spot. Police handed over the body to her family after autopsy while, said that the deceased was playing at railway track when incident occurred.