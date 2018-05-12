Share:

KANDHKOT:Two persons including man and woman were allegedly killed on the pretext of karo-kari in the jurisdiction of Rasaldar police station on Friday.

According to police, a man gunned down her wife Samina (22), and her allegedly boyfriend Hassan (33), over the pretext of karo-kari in Marri Jafar Gabol Village and manage to flee from the scene.

Area police shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over the bodies to their heirs. No case was filled till filling of the news.

FIRE

At least, six houses of labourers were completely burned to ashes due to short circuit in Buxapur Village on Friday.

A fire broke out from a house which engulfed a group of houses in the limits of Buxapur Village. The owner of houses including Ramzan, Shabir, Kambeer, Shahban, Mehran and Hakim said that all valuables including dowry of girls, stock of grain, clothes and other items were completely burnt.

They complained that no any fire brigade reached the spot while with their own help extinguished the fire. They demanded from district administration for rebuild of their houses.–Staff Reporter

Man killed over old enmity

KHAIRPUR: A man was gunned down over an old enmity near Faiz Gunj on Friday.

According to police, some armed persons gunned down Ali Murad (40), over an old enmity near Faiz Gunj. As a result, he was killed on the stop while, suspects manage to flee from the scene.

Police shifted the body to the civil hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to his heirs.

MINOR DIES

Measles claims one more life of minor near Gambat on Friday. Nazia Shaikh (4), died in Razidero due to Measles virus. She was brought to rural health centre where she died.

MAN DIES

A man was fallen from Sukkur Express and died near Begmagi Railway Station on Friday.

An unidentified man was fallen from Sukkur Express near Begmagi Railway Station and died on the spot.

Railway police shifted the body to the civil hospital for autopsy. The body could not identified till the filing the news.–Staff Reporter

Youth electrocuted

MIRPURKHAS: A youth was electrocuted while he was changing phase of a house near Satellite Town on Friday.

Sources said that on the request of a neighbour, Hassan Ali climbed at the electricity pole to change the phase that he touched with an electricity wire and sustained severe electric shock and fell down from the pole, resultantly, he died on the spot.

Area police shifted the body to civil hospital for autopsy and later, handed over the body to his heirs.–Staff Reporter

Police arrest husband for killing wife

HYDERABAD: Police on Friday claimed to have solved the May 4 murder case of a music teacher whose body was found near Nando Town in Badin.

The victim’s husband, Javed Lashari, stepson Junaid and a friend Sherzaman have been apprehended over the killing. Jamila Sheikh, who hailed from Karachi, had moved to Hyderabad in 2014 after marrying Lashari and lived there with him and her stepson.

Her body was found dumped in an abandoned area on May 4. According to SSP Irfan Samo, the victim was murdered in her residence in Hyderabad.

She was allegedly strangled by her stepson, husband and their friend after which they tried to burn the body and then dumped it. The victim was allegedly killed for working at an NGO by her stepson, according to the police. All three suspects were arrested after police found technical evidence against the three. During the men accepted the responsibility for killing the victim.

IG Sindh announced a price of Rs1 million for helping catch the suspects.–INP