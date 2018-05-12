Share:

SHIKARPUR - A 5-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a teenage boy at Muhammad Khan Bhutto Village, in the limits of Karan Sharif police station on Friday.

Head Constable Imran Ali confirmed the incident and said that Sheeraz Shah (17), forcibly took the boy to deserted place and allegedly raped.

The boy was shifted to civil hospital due to his critical condition where the samples of the boy sent to Karachi for confirmation of the rape, Imran added.

Besides, area police have arrested Sheeraz Shah and lodged a case at Karan Sharif Police Station.