KARACHI - Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Deputy Convener Amjadullah-who also remained part of the MQM-London setup-on Friday announced joining Pakistan People’s party.

The announcement came after the former MQM-P leader along with his wife-Sumera Amjad- met with the PPPP Women Wing Leader Faryal Talpur along with PPP Karachi President Saeed Ghani.

Amjadullah Khan was a candidate on PTI ticket in a by-election from NA-245 in April 2016 but withdrew at last minute in favour of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

He was made the member of MQM central executive committee by the party founder Altaf Hussain but later resigned in September 2016, after the splitting of the MQM in London and Pakistan chapters following an inflammatory speech by the party supremo.

He remained associated with the London chapter which was then led by slain leader and Professor Hassan Zafar Arif but announced to quit the party after released from Central Jail Karachi on April 13, 2017.

Since then he was not associated with any political party. Welcoming the duo, Faryal Talpur said that PPP is the bouquet of different segments of the society and a large number of people are joining them due to its services for the people of the country.

Amjadullah said that Bilawal Bhutto was the only hope for the people of the country and he and his family was joining the party after realizing that he is the only leader under whose leadership, the country could be brought on the track of progress and prosperity.