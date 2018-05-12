Share:

ISLAMABAD:- The National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution to constitute a forum to resolve the problems of ex-MNAs. The resolution moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab in the middle of budget session for the welfare of former members of National Assembly. “The National Assembly approves the formation of “Former Parliamentarians Forum” to resolve the problems/ issues of former MNAs,” says the resolution. Zamurd Khan, former MNA, shall be the convenor of the former MPs forum, says the resolution. –Staff Reporter

PTI’s Shireen Mazari and JUI-F MNA Naeema Kishwar expressed some reservations over the resolution. Zamurd Khan is also patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Sweet Home.