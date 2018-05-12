Share:

FPCCI Brand of the Year awards ceremony today

KARACHI (INP): Federal Minister for Finance Dr Miftah Ismail will be the chief guest of the Brand of the Year awards distribution ceremony of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to be held at Grand Convention Marquee here on Saturday (today). Senior vice president (SVP) of FPCCI, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir informed that this year the FPCCI will distribute awards to more than 100 companies in recognition of their outstanding services for the promotion of brands as it ultimately contributes to the exports of the country. He said that the brand awards distribution ceremony was being undertaken by the FPCCI with the objective to create awareness among the other companies about the importance, significance and benefit of conducting business under the brand as the brand is the identity, the customers come to know. Highlighting the importance of brand, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir elaborated that the branding protects a company from its competitors who want its success.

“Without branding on Trade Mark Registration, the competitors will have no problem making copycats of what made the branding company popular and claim it for themselves. The competitors can carry the same or similar products if they won't be able to take the company’s style and originality away,” he added.

Speakers call for plan of action to ensure sustainable rice production

ISLAMABAD (APP): The speakers at a seminar have said that rice was the staple food for more than half of the world population and a source of employment therefore the rice growers must have proper training to ensure sustainable high yield with less inputs. The seminar titled “Water Productivity and Sustainable Rice Production” was organised by Rice Partners (Pvt) Ltd (RPL) in collaboration with Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation and Mars food for rice millers in Lahore, says a statement received here on Friday. Additional Secretary Planning and Development, Agriculture Department, government of the Punjab, Dr Ghazanfar Ali Khan said this was time to support poor rice farmers to reduce their cost of production and increase yield of rice by adopting conservation agriculture techniques. Chief operating officer RPL Muhammad Ali Tariq said that Pakistan was at number seven among the most water scarce countries.

"We have to develop an action plan and implement it in true spirit so that the farmers could produce the rice with minimum us of water without any yield or quality penalty".

In the seminar, about 80 rice milers and officials from public and private sector including agriculture, NGOs, academia and media participated and shared their experiences.

The principles of sustainable rice production were highlighted by the speakers.

Project Manager RPL Zafar Iqbal said the RPL was promoting sustainable rice production and water productivity in rice value chain. "RPL has trained more than 12,000 farmers in sustainable agriculture, water productivity crop in rice value chain and crop management."

RPL contract farming programme helped the farmers a lot in terms of low cost on crop production, water efficiency in the rice cultivation and livelihoods of the farmers have been improved.

CEO Pakistan Agriculture Coalition, Dr Arif Nadeem said that that there was dire need to start a dialogue between all the rice stakeholders to design a pragmatic action plan for ensuring national rice food security and sustainability.

Country Director Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation, Dr Arjumand Nizami said presently irrigation system was being implementing through public private partnership due to inefficiency of public sector.

Chairman REAP Sami Ullah Naeem said that modern mechanical harvesting of basmati rice varieties at the premature stage is common, leading to increased post-harvest losses and infestation of microbial organisms in the paddy due to improper drying and storage facilities.

Country Director International Water Management Institute Dr Arif Anwar said that per capita water availability has dropped. He advised the rice millers to educate the farmers regarding water saving techniques and follow the Water Productivity (WAPRO) model of RPL.

ICCI, SZABIST sign MoU to promote academia-industry linkages

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SZABIST University, Islamabad Campus to promote academia-industry linkages and to find out research-based solutions of various problems of local industry. Sheikh Amir Waheed, president ICCI, and Khusro Pervaiz Khan, head of SZABIST, Islamabad Campus, signed the MoU in a ceremony held at Chamber House. By signing MoU, both sides agreed to work together for creating closer relationship between university and the local industry for the benefit of students and industrial sector. They would strive for finding out research-based solutions of various problems and challenges being faced by the local industry and coordinate meetings of SZABIST students with industrial units. ICCI would invite SZABIST students to its Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center in order to foster entrepreneurship in the youngsters.

ICCI would also facilitate the visit of SZABIST students to various local business firms so that they could get firsthand knowledge of modern business processes. The students would be provided internships in industrial units to enable them to get opportunities of practical application of theoretical knowledge.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, president Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said that strong linkage and close working relationships between industry and academia was the most important tool to tackle the key economic challenges of the country. He said that the emerging challenges of a global economy and the underlying opportunities for local industry warranted the need to establish a meaningful link between academia and industry and hoped that this MoU would help in realizing these goals.

Khusro Pervaiz Khan, Head of SZABIST Islamabad Campus, said that universities could not operate as isolated islands of knowledge as knowledge had no value unless it was shared and focused on current industrial needs. Therefore, there was a great need to connect universities to the clusters of industries for making rapid progress towards a knowledge-based economy. He was optimistic that the MoU between ICCI and SZABIST would make academia and local industry strong partners in efforts aimed at strengthening industrial sector and accelerating the pace of economic growth. It would also help invent new business models that were rapidly gaining the grounds all over the world.

BISP, Nestle Pakistan launch Rural Sales Programme

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): BISP and Nestle Pakistan Friday launched Rural Livelihood Programme which will provide an opportunity to the beneficiary women to earn better livelihood by selling Nestle products. “I am delighted that Nestle Pakistan has joined hands with BISP to support women beneficiaries by providing them an opportunity to earn better livelihood by selling Nestle products in addition to the income support given by BISP”, chairperson BISP Marvi Memon said while addressing the launching ceremony of Rural Livelihood Programme. The event was also attended by Secretary BISP Omar Hamid Khan, Country Director World Bank Patchamuthu Illangovan, and Managing Director Nestle Pakistan Bruno Olierhoek. BISP is the face of women empowerment not only in Pakistan, but also at the International forums, Marvi said. More than 200 BISP women beneficiaries, who are working as Nestle sales agents in rural areas of Punjab and Sindh, were present on the occasion, and were awarded souvenirs by the chief guest.

The core concept of this initiative is to encourage public-private partnership to increase the employment opportunities for the poorest segment of the country to earn better livelihood. Secretary Omar Hamid Khan said this is just start of the beginning and BISP is committed to increase such public-private partnerships under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) from the private sector.

It is pertinent to mention here that the signed MoU is in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) No. 1 & 5- No Poverty and Gender Equality. “It has been proven, as evidence by our partnership with Nestle that when women take charge and control of their financial circumstances their decision making plays a key role in graduating their families out of poverty. This initiative is an example of the effective role public private partnerships (PPPs) can play to alleviate poverty”, secretary added.