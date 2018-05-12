Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that there are no new development schemes in the provincial budget 2018-19.

“We decided to not include the new schemes in the budget as it is the prerogative of the new government to decide on it rather than the outgoing government,” he said while addressing the post budget press conference on Friday at Sindh Assembly committee room along with provincial ministers Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah and secretaries of the departments.

He said that the provincial assembly would be dissolved on May 28 and there would be two months time for the interim government to hold the elections.

“We have presented the annual budget but would take authorisation from the assembly for three-month expenditure till September 30,” he said adding that although interim government could formulate budget for four months but when there are elected members then there is no need for it.

He said that the development projects could be hit by the lack of funds transfer from the federal government as still they are short of Rs 203 billion as per the initial estimates of federal transfers to the province. “The federal government initially agreed to transfer Rs 627 billon to the province which was later revised to Rs 589 billion 20 days ago,” he said adding they still received only Rs 423 billion which shows a shortage of Rs 203 billion as per initial estimates and Rs 175 billion as per revised estimates.

The year 2016-17 also witnessed similar situation where the federal government initially estimated funds transfer of Rs 493 billion and later revised it to Rs 480 billion, he said adding that the final total amount which province received stood at Rs 459 billion and was received in February 2018.

“When the finance minister and the FBR claims that they are achieving the tax targets then why the province share is not given,” he asked and further informed that any cut in funds further could affect the balance of payment for the uplift projects. Shedding light on road infrastructure in the province, the chief minister said that they had spent Rs 27 billion for completing 41 major road infrastructure projects and 146 small road projects. “Out of 41 major road projects 39 have been completed and only two of them are near completion and facing delays due to some technical reasons,” he said.

Among the major roads completed in the province are Karachi- Jhimpir road via Hyderabad and Thatta, Saeedabad to Rohri canal road, Tando Allah Yar to Tando Adam Road, Sanghar to Khipro Road and Naushero Feroz to Nawabshah Road.

He said that the provincial government has competed 714 uplift projects in the province during last fiscal year which is record as the year before it they competed over 500 uplift projects.

“Our main focus is to complete projects rather than lingering on projects by announcing small amounts on more projects,” he said. Speaking on shortage of water in the province, the chief minister said that the province is witnessing a shortfall of 55 percent. “In IRSA, the three provinces had joined hands for complete water supply for them which is ultimately causing shortage for the Sindh province,” he said.

He said that their projects of lining canals have yielded positive results and now there are most applications for this purpose from different parts of the province. “We allocated Rs 15 billion for this purpose in last budget and also focused on it in this budget,’ he said.

Speaking on health issues, the chief minister said that the health facilities in the province have improved under PPHI.

Elaborating on the NICVD projects, the chief minister said that NICVD institute in Karachi conducts most primary angioplasty in the world under one roof and free of cost.

We are establishing similar units in other parts of the province and had so far established six units, the chief minister said adding that six child emergency centres are also established in Karachi initially and so far 1.8 million children are treated in these centres.

We are expanding this program of children emergency centres to other parts of the province also,” he said.

Further citing a report, he said that the child survival rate in the province had increased from 15 percent in 2013 to 94 percent nowadays due to their efforts.

Discussing the mega projects for Karachi, the chief minister said that it was their initiative to improve infrastructure in the city which is the heart of the country. “We have so far launched two Rs 10 billion schemes under which many roads, underpasses, bridges and other infrastructure is being built in the city,” he said adding they had carried out the development work rather than lip-servicing.

The governor Sindh and the prime minister had announced billions of projects for the city but where are these projects in the federal PSDP, he said while raising the federal PSDP and said that these are only mere announcements from the government.

Recalling the boycott from three chief ministers from NEC meeting, the chief minister said that they boycotted the session as federal representatives said that there was no need of their approval for the PSDP.

“Our call for boycott proved right as very few projects for the Sindh province were added in the federal PSDP.

Speaking of provincial finance commission, the chief minister said that they are striving for new NFC award so that they could satisfy the stakeholders in the PFC awards.

Speaking on KCR project, the chief minister said that due to his efforts the KCR project was added in the CPEC preliminary projects but a delay from its approval from the ECNEC despite Ishaq Dar’s commitment is causing a delay in the project.

PPP is the only party that had strengthened after the 2013 general elections in the Sindh province while the other parties have lost their party cadres to different parties during the five years.

“It is only in the Sindh province that PPP had increased its lawmakers after coming into power and is ending its tenure on higher number of lawmakers that were elected at the time of general elections in 2013,” he said adding that the success in the province would help in achieving success nationwide.

He said that the PML-N and PTI are losing its candidates and all three provinces other than Sindh are witnessing switching of loyalties before general elections. “Balochistan government is overturned, PTI led KPK government expelled its 20 members from party causing problems for them to even present the budget and the PML-N lawmakers are also switching loyalties in Punjab assembly,” he said.