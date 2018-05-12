Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has not received any summons from Supreme Court but in case any such notice is received from the apex court, it would be complied with, a spokesman for the Prime Minister Office said on Friday.

The spokesman said that the prime minister believed in the rule of law and respects the superior court and in case the apex court would require the prime minister’s assistance, in any case, he would surely appear before the court. The spokesman made it clear that so far no court summons had been served on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

“Prime Minister Abbasi has time and again said that all state institutions should work within their constitutional limits and work toward the supremacy of rule of law,” the spokesman said.

While hearing a fake degree case of pilots, the apex court on Thursday summoned the prime minister in person as Chief Executive Officer of Airblue.

During the hearing of the alleged fake degree case of pilots, the chief justice had questioned why the Airblue had not furnished data of their pilots so far. The top court was informed that Prime Minister Abbasi owned the Airblue.

The apex court had also summoned the management of Shaheen Airline and Serene Air on May 12 at the Karachi registry.