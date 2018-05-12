Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Friday condemned multiple missile attacks on the Saudi Arabian cities of Jazan and Riyadh by the Houthi militia. A foreign ministry statement said the successful interception of the missiles by the Saudi forces prevented loss of innocent lives and was commendable. “Pakistan reiterates its solidarity with Saudi leadership and people and stands by Saudi Arabia against any threats to its territorial integrity and threats against Harmain Sharifain (the two holy mosques).–STAFF REPORTER