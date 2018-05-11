Share:

GUJRANWALA-All possible steps have been taken to ensure law and order in the district. No one will be allowed to disturb peace. Everyone including parliamentarians will be provided safety to his life and property.

These views were expressed by Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Jehangir during an address to a meeting held to review the arrangements for the maintenance of law and order during the holy month of Ramazan here the other day.

CPO Ashfaq Khan, MPAs - Abdul Rauf Mughal, Iqbal Gujjar, Ashraf Ali Ansari, Taufiq Butt, Ashraf Warraich, Muhammad Nawaz Chohan, Mrs Rufen Julius, Qaiser Iqbal Sandhu, ADCG Zahid Akram and SSP Operations Imran attended the meeting.

CPO Ashfaq Khan requested the parliamentarians to inform the police about their movement so that requisite security measure could be taken. He advised them to keep well-trained staff for their personal security. Parliamentarians assured the police and district administration of their full cooperation for maintaining law and order in the district.