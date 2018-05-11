Share:

Lahore-Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday named 15-member women squad for the Asia Twenty20 Cup to be played from June 3 to 10 in Malaysia.

Chairman women’s national selection committee Jalaluddin has announced a 15-member squad and four reserve players which will represent the country in the Asian T20 event, which consists of six teams including Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Bismah Maroof will lead the team which other members are Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Bibi Nahida, Jaweria Rauf, Syeda Nain Fatima Abidi, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Wadood, Sidra Nawaz, Nida Rashid, Kainat Imtiaz, Sana Mir, Nashra Sundhu, Anam Amin, Natalia Parvaiz and Diana Baig. The reserve players include Fareeha Mahmood, Rameen Shamim, Fazila Ikhlaq and Aliya Riaz.