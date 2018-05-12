Share:

ISLAMABAD - Showing political maturity, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah evolved consensus on caretaker prime minister whose name would be announced on May 15.

Keeping in view the mounting tension between ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Pakistan People’s Party it was not expected that both these parties would land at same page on appointment of the caretaker prime minister but Leader of Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah Friday announced that consensus was evolved on caretaker prime minister’s name and he would announce it on May 15.

Despite several attempts, Shah refused to share the name with media and was keeping the name close to his chest only to avoid media debate on the name ahead of formal announcement.

He, however, assured that the name for caretaker prime minister would be acceptable to all the stakeholders indicating the consent of rest of the stakeholders in the name finalised by him in consultation with the Prime Minister.

Under the constitution, consensus between the Prime Minister and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly on the name of caretaker prime minister is mandatory but both Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Syed Khursheed Shah had taken on board the other stakeholders while deciding on the caretaker prime minister.

Sources in the Parliament informed The Nation that it was not mere the selection of caretaker prime minister but the members of the whole caretaker cabinet were also finalised, though constitutionally it is the sole domain of the caretaker prime minister to pick his team.

Sources aware of the developments informed The Nation that in the very first meeting between Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Syed Khursheed Shah it was decided that they would sure-fire come up with a consensus candidate for caretaker prime minister and would not let the opportunity pass on to Election Commission of Pakistan.

Under the constitution in case of deadlock between the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition, the matter would be referred to eight-member parliamentary committee with equal representation from both government and opposition which would require to pick any of the candidates list forwarded to it by PM and Leader of Opposition with consensus. In case the committee also fails to evolve consensus then the matter would be referred to Chief Election Commissioner who would pick any of the four names referred to it(two each by PM and Leader of Opposition).

Living up to their commitment both Abbasi and Shah had evolved consensus on caretaker prime minister and obviously the allied issues including the formation of the caretaker cabinet were also agreed among the stakeholders, a source in the Parliament informed.

In last couple of meetings between the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Syed Khursheed Shah, names of former finance minister Dr Hafeez Pasha, former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and former governors of State Bank Dr Shamshad and Ishrat Hussain came up for consideration.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had also floated three names including former commerce minister Abdul Razzaq Dawood, former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and former governor State Bank Dr Ishrat Hussain. Abdul Razzaq Dawood served as commerce minister during Musharraf regime. He continued as the minister from 1999 to 2002.

Tassaduq Hussain Jillani served as the 21st Chief Justice of Pakistan from Dec. 12, 2013 to July 5, 2014. Dr Ishrat Hussain was the State Bank governor from 1999 to 2006. In 2013, Pakistan People’s Party had also proposed Ishrat Hussain as caretaker PM but the PML-N had rejected the proposal.

PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif said that the caretaker prime minister should be a law and constitution knowing person and obviously who remained non-controversial during his career.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi before initiation of deliberations on the subject with Leader of Opposition had said that they would surely evolve consensus on the matter and not let it pass on to Chief Election Commissioner. He further said that he had no favourite and all what he wanted is a person with undisputed and non-controversial status.