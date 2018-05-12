PML-N CEC to take legal course against NAB chief

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rejecting the explanation given by the National Accountability Bureau chairman on fake and frivolous allegations of money laundering against Nawaz Sharif, the Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz decided to take legal course against the NAB chief in case he failed to tender an apology and step down from his post.

The CEC meeting held in the chair of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reviewed the overall political situation in the country and decided to land in the upcoming elections with the narrative of restoring sanctity of vote and would not tone down the aggressive line taken by the party Quaid.

The meeting also decided to immediately constitute Parliamentary Board to award party tickets against national and provincial assembly seats for which applications were sought from 15th of this month. The committee also gave approval for constitution of manifesto committee and election cell as well, informed a party leader.

The participants of CEC supported the position taken by Nawaz Sharif against the irresponsible statement issued by the Chairman NAB allegedly implicating Nawaz Sharif in the money laundering to the tune of $4.9 billion to India, and reiterated the demand of unconditional apology from the Chairman NAB and his stepping down from his office.

The participants of the meeting grilled the NAB for victimising the PML-N and playing tool in the hands of certain forces to influence the political opponents and dubbed it as worst sort of pre-polls rigging where arm twisting of parliamentarians was going on to get desired results.

The meeting expressed its firm resolve to fight these coercive tactics and would take it to its logical conclusion as ultimate power rest with the people of Pakistan who are overwhelmingly supporting the ruling PML-N.

The meeting which was also participated by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chief Minister Punjab and PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, Raja Zafarul Haq, cabinet members and other members of the CEC. As usual former interior minister Ch. Nisar Ali Khan was not in attendance of the meeting held here at the Punjab House.

At the outset of the meeting, the participants of the meeting condemned the life attempt at Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal in the harshest words.

Nawaz Sharif termed it a part of the campaign to demoralise the party leaders but made it clear that they would not bow to these coercive tactics and would continue their struggle to restore the sanctity of vote.

The meeting once again demanded unconditional apology from the chairman NAB failing which a legal action would be taken against him for which the legal brains of the party were asked to work out a strategy in this regard.

Some of the members termed it a part of the vilification unleashed by certain elements to malign the PML-N leadership whereas the fake and frivolous charges of money laundering levelled against Nawaz Sharif were already rejected by the State Bank of Pakistan and even the World Bank several months back.

The CEC also gave approval for the constitution of Parliamentary Board to receive applications for provincial and national assembly seats. The applicants should send their applications from May 15 at the PML-N Central Secretariat 180-H Model Town. The aspirants for National Assembly seats should attach Rs50,000 draft while for provincial assembly seats Rs30,000 draft should be attached with the applications.

The meeting also gave approval to the constitution of manifesto committee and it was decided that the party would go in next elections with the slogan of restoring the sanctity of vote as the message had already trickled down well with the people of Pakistan and their response was tremendous.

The committee also gave approval to formation of elections cell and legal committee to deal with the elections related legal matters facing the party candidates.

PML-N CEC to take legal course against NAB chief