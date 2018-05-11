Share:

rawalpindi-Health teams have achieved the polio vaccination target set for the entire district under a five-day drive which concluded on May 11. Talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer (Health) Dr Sohail Chaudary said on Friday that over 840,000 children, below five years age, were administered anti-polio drops during the campaign. The CEO informed that 2739 teams including 2333 mobile health teams, 496 area in charges 287 fixed points, 119 transit points and 221 Union council medical officers participated in the drive to complete the task of immunization.

Sohail said he himself monitored the campaign and visited various areas to inspect the working of polio teams.